USA-Germany clash to go ahead despite rain

Torrential downpours in the city in north-eastern Brazil have flooded streets close to the Arena Pernambuco, the scene for the decisive Group G encounter.

There had been concerns that the fixture would be postponed due to the resulting travel delays for both fans and officials.

However, at a media briefing in Rio de Janeiro, a FIFA spokesperson confirmed that the match will take place as planned.

Both the United States and Germany need just a point to qualify for the last 16.

Additionally, each side will be guaranteed to progress if the game between Portugal and Ghana ends in a draw.

Defeat for Germany or the USA would open the door for Portugal and Ghana, although it would take a significant swing in goal difference for Germany to be eliminated.