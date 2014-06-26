USA-Germany clash to go ahead despite rain
FIFA have confirmed that the World Cup clash between the United States and Germany will go ahead despite flooding in Recife.
Torrential downpours in the city in north-eastern Brazil have flooded streets close to the Arena Pernambuco, the scene for the decisive Group G encounter.
There had been concerns that the fixture would be postponed due to the resulting travel delays for both fans and officials.
However, at a media briefing in Rio de Janeiro, a FIFA spokesperson confirmed that the match will take place as planned.
Both the United States and Germany need just a point to qualify for the last 16.
Additionally, each side will be guaranteed to progress if the game between Portugal and Ghana ends in a draw.
Defeat for Germany or the USA would open the door for Portugal and Ghana, although it would take a significant swing in goal difference for Germany to be eliminated.
