USWNT wins SheBelieves Cup behind Morgan stunner against Germany

We're only two and a half months in 2016, but Alex Morgan already has scored more goals this year than she did in all of 2015.

The U.S. national team striker may have bagged the best of the bunch Wednesday, as her eighth goal of the year led the Americans to a 2-1 win over Germany in Boca Raton, Florida, to clinch the inaugural SheBelieves Cup title.

Morgan's goal came as a 35th-minute equalizer after Anja Mittag's long-range strike had given Germany the lead six minutes earlier. Connecting with a long ball from Meghan Klingenberg, Morgan touched the ball over the head of a defender before volleying a shot past goalkeeper Almuth Schult.

A deflected 41st-minute strike from Samantha Mewis then stood as the game-winner as the top-ranked Americans defeated No. 2 Germany to finish the tournament with a 3-0-0 record.

The U.S. notched a 1-0 win over fifth-ranked England on Thursday before Morgan's late winner secured a victory by the same score against No. 3 France on Sunday.

Morgan finished an injury-plagued 2015 with just seven goals, though she did play a key role helping the U.S. to its third Women's World Cup title. In addition to claiming the SheBelieves Cup's Golden Boot, Morgan also won the Golden Ball as the tournament's top player.