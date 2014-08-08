Utrecht claim they are owed Vorm payment

The Netherlands international agreed a four-year contract at White Hart Lane in July to bring to an end his three-year spell at Swansea.

Vorm started his professional career at Utrecht, making 157 appearances before switching to the Liberty Stadium in 2011.

The Eredivisie side say that as part of that deal, a 30 per cent sell-on clause was agreed, but they are yet to receive any information from Swansea relating to this following the move.

In quotes reported by BBC Wales, Utrecht general manager Wilco van Schaik slammed Huw Jenkins after the Swansea chairman had reportedly told him Vorm was released on a free transfer.

"That's unbelievable and unacceptable," said Van Schaik.

"Michel is a very reliable goalkeeper in the Premier League. He is 30 years old, in the prime of his life. He still had a two-year contract and has a good reputation.

"Besides that he's a solid member of the Dutch squad. We want to have the 30% as we agreed."

Swansea hit back at the claims, saying the transfer was "conducted and concluded correctly."