Valbuena happy with positive French year

Former Marseille midfielder Valbuena played 68 minutes on his return to the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday as a late Raphael Varane goal helped France extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

France's run of friendlies continues in March as Didier Deschamps' men prepare to host the Euros, with Valbuena stating the current year has been a positive one.

With a quarter-final appearance at the World Cup, along with friendly wins over the likes of Netherlands, Spain and Portugal to look back on, the Dinamo Moscow man believes France are in good shape.

"It was a special match for me, this is true, because I have experienced great things in this magnificent stadium," Valbuena told L'Equipe.

"I wanted to score, but it does not matter. It was a very good first half, we missed a few things, a final touch in particular.

"In the second half we had more trouble but we ended up scoring. While these games are only friendlies, we have to have the right frame of mind every time.

"The year was very good and it was closed in style. Our goal remains what happens at Euro 2016, which will happen soon."