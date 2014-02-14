Valcke to visit World Cup stadium in Manaus

The site of the Arena da Amazonia has seen two fatal accidents in the past three months, with one worker falling to his death from a height of around 35 metres in December, before another was injured while dismantling a crane earlier this month.

The 55-year-old man was taken to hospital but could not recover from his injuries.

Local government leaders had been due to inspect the stadium that same week, though their trip was cancelled amid the incident.

The tragic news was the third incidence of fatality in the construction of stadia for the tournament later this year, after two workers were killed at the Arena de Sao Paulo in November when a crane crashed into part of the stadium, leading to its collapse.

The deaths have marred the build-up to the tournament, along with concerns over whether some venues will be finished in time for the start of the tournament on June 12.

A statement released on behalf of local authorities on Friday revealed that Valcke is to visit the stadium site on Sunday, along with Brazilian sports minister Aldo Rebelo, as well as members of the local organising committee.

Manaus will host four group games in the World Cup, including England v Italy and United States v Portugal, but is not slated to see any knockout games.