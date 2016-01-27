Valdes hopes to aid Standard title bid

Victor Valdes wants to help Standard Liege mount a challenge for the Pro League title after joining on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the season.

Valdes endured a difficult time at United after joining in January 2015, making just two Premier League appearances as he was unable to force himself into Louis van Gaal's plans.

The former Barcelona goalkeeper's loan to Standard was confirmed on Sunday, with the club sitting seventh in the Belgian top flight.

Standard have finished in the top three just once in the past four seasons, but that campaign in 2013-14 also ended in disappointment as they surrendered their regular-season lead to Anderlecht in the championship play-off.

In his first interview with the club's official website, Valdes spoke of his aim to play a role in securing their first title since 2009.

"I'm here to help my team and my team-mates with a common goal - first of all to get back into the top six to play in the play-offs and to win the cup," he said.

"I came to play in Belgium in the Champions League with Barcelona. I was surprised by the very good atmosphere towards the team.

"Every time a player does something good the supporters applaud and they never rebuke a player for bad play. I find that admirable.

"I think that Standard have fantastic supporters. From the first to the last minute they create an atmosphere like I've never seen before. It helps the players a lot.

"I know that Standard are a historic club in Belgium. So it's important Standard are as high as possible in the standings and get back into the top three in the Belgian league.

"They deserve to because of their supporters, the history and for everyone for whom the club means something, Standard should be back at the top."