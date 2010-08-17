Valdez joins Hercules from Dortmund
ASUNCION - Borussia Dortmund's Paraguay striker Nelson Valdez has signed for promoted Primera Liga side Hercules, ending nearly a decade playing in the Bundesliga.
"I've signed the contract. The documentation is done and tomorrow's the official presentation in Alicante," the 26-year-old, who helped Paraguay reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time last month, said on Tuesday.
"Now I'm one more (member) of the Hercules first team squad, I feel good," Valdez, a tall, strong forward with a good aerial game and long-range shot, told the Paraguayan radio station Primero de Marzo.
According to Paraguayan media, Hercules will pay a club record of around $3.8 million for the striker's transfer to Alicante-based side, who are under investigation over allegations they paid opponents to throw matches in the second division. The club denies any wrongdoing.
Valdez joined Werder Bremen as a teenager in 2001 and helped them win the Bundesliga title in 2004 before joined Borussia after playing for Paraguay at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
