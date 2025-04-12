It's quiz time, and we've got a Der Klassiker special for you as we look forwards to Saturday's Bundesliga grudge match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

A fair few stars have stepped out in the colours of both Bayern and Dortmund over the years, despite the two clubs' simmering rivalry.

We're testing to see if you can pick out which of this lot have played on both sides of the divide.

There's no time limit on this quiz; all you've got to do is tell us whether each player played for Bayern, Dortmund, both or neither.

We're asking you that question for 20 players in all; see if you can get the whole lot.

Struggling with that one elusive name? Don’t worry, you can log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a handy hint!

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

