Valencia 0 Real Sociedad 1: Last-gasp Oyarzabal strike sinks hosts

Valencia's difficult Liga season came to a close with a last-gasp strike from Mikel Oyarzabal consigning them to a 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad at Mestalla.

Oyarzabal found the back of the net for the second successive match, sweeping home in the 94th minute to claim all three points for the visitors and ensure they finish the campaign above their opponents in the Liga table.

In a lacklustre first half, the 19-year-old played a role in the only effort that hit the target, teeing up Jon Bautista for a shot that was saved by Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech.

There was more action after the interval, however, and Dani Parejo sent a 25-yard strike narrowly wide before Alvaro Negredo looped a header over the bar in the 90th minute.

It proved a costly miss. Bruma cut in from the right but saw his shot blocked on the line, but the rebound was inadvertently cushioned by Alberto De La Bella and Oyarzabal pounced.

Sociedad subsequently moved up to ninth position, but they, and Valencia, led by four different coaches throughout this season, could slip into the bottom half if Las Palmas and Eibar are victorious this weekend.