Valencia 4 Granada 0: Hosts resume fourth place with thrashing

Valencia regained fourth spot in La Liga with a straightforward 4-0 victory over relegation-threatened Granada on Monday.

Defeat to Barcelona last time out had opened the door for Sevilla in the race for the final UEFA Champions League spot, the Andalusians capitalising with a 2-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

However, an unchallenged Javi Fuego nodded Dani Parejo's 36th-minute corner home before the Valencia captain doubled the advantage from the penalty spot five minutes before the interval.

Things went from bad to worse for Granada in the second half as left-back Emanuel Insua was stretchered from the field, seemingly injuring himself as he attempted a long-range pass.

Sofiane Feghouli and Alvaro Negredo compounded Granada's misery in the closing stages, capping a dominant display with a goal apiece.

Defeat for Abel Resino's men leaves them six points adrift of safety, while negative head-to-head records against two of the three teams directly above the drop zone will only add to the sense of doom at Granada.