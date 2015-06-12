Valencia agree Rodrigo Caio deal

Valencia have beaten off competition from Liga rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to agree a deal with highly-rated Brazilian Rodrigo Caio.

The Sao Paulo defender has been strongly linked with a move to Spain and it is Nuno Santo's side who have won the race for his signature – the deal subject to a medical.

Caio, 21, has become a regular in Sao Paulo's first team with some assured displays, but has seen his options restricted recently due to a knee injury.