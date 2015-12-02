Valencia appoint Gary Neville as head coach

Valencia have appointed former Manchester United defender Gary Neville as head coach until the end of the season.

The England assistant coach will officially take charge of the first team on Sunday December 6 ahead of the Champions League clash with Lyon at the Mestalla three days later.

Valencia president Layhoon Chan said: "We are delighted to have secured Gary so quickly. He combines top level coaching experience through his role as a senior coach with the England national team and a world-class playing career with England and Manchester United.

"Throughout his career Gary has always shown great leadership both on and off the pitch. He is hugely respected in English football and it was his personal qualities which persuaded us that he was the right choice to lead Valencia until the end of the season."

Neville himself added: "I am absolutely thrilled to be given this opportunity with Valencia. Valencia are a huge football club of immense standing and I know from my time as a player the passion and dedication of the Valencia fans.

"I am really looking forward to working with the club's talented group of players and am excited about the challenge ahead."

Neville will hold his first media conference on Thursday.

Brother Phil Neville had been tipped as a potential long-term successor to Nuno Espirito Santo, who left the club earlier this week following a defeat to Sevilla.

He was expected to maintain his role as assistant coach at the club while interim boss Voro remained in charge.