Valencia to host 'Clasico' cup final
MADRID - The King's Cup final between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 20 will be played at Valencia's Mestalla stadium, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on Friday.
Real, seeking their first cup triumph since 1993, and Barca, the 2009 winners, will meet in the final for the first time since 1990 when Barca won 2-0, also in Valencia.
The match between the two great rivals takes place a few days after the pair meet in Madrid in the league and they could also be drawn to play each other in April's Champions League quarter-finals if they both progress beyond the last 16.
