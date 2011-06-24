Valencia ready for Young challenge

The 25-year-old Ecuadorian international, currently preparing for the Copa America in Argentina, is not afraid of being ousted by the new £17 million signing and feels sure that everyone will be given the chance to shine for Sir Alex Ferguson's side next season.

“I heard about this on the news, I do not fear his arrival,” he said.

“The season is long, and under Ferguson everyone will get their chance in United's key matches.”

Portuguese international Nani will also be vying for a place on the wing, but Valencia welcomes the increased competition and believes England international Young will give United an extra dimension in their quest for even more silverware.

“Ashley is a good footballer and I believe that he will help us towards even more success next season,” he said.

The former Watford man has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League champions and Valencia, who impressed after battling back from a horrific ankle injury last term, is confident that his own future is also secure.

“As for myself, I have two seasons left at United and I am convinced I will fulfil those. And maybe a few more years, too,” he said.

By Tim Groves