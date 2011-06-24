Valencia ready for Young challenge
By Gregg Davies
Antonio Valencia insists he will not give up his place in the Manchester United first team lightly following the recent arrival of Ashley Young from Aston Villa.
The 25-year-old Ecuadorian international, currently preparing for the Copa America in Argentina, is not afraid of being ousted by the new £17 million signing and feels sure that everyone will be given the chance to shine for Sir Alex Ferguson's side next season.
“I heard about this on the news, I do not fear his arrival,” he said.
“The season is long, and under Ferguson everyone will get their chance in United's key matches.”
Portuguese international Nani will also be vying for a place on the wing, but Valencia welcomes the increased competition and believes England international Young will give United an extra dimension in their quest for even more silverware.
“Ashley is a good footballer and I believe that he will help us towards even more success next season,” he said.
The former Watford man has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League champions and Valencia, who impressed after battling back from a horrific ankle injury last term, is confident that his own future is also secure.
“As for myself, I have two seasons left at United and I am convinced I will fulfil those. And maybe a few more years, too,” he said.
