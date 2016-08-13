Valencia say hands off Alcacer

Amid rumours suggesting a move to Barcelona, Valencia president Chan Lay Hoon has deemed Paco Alcacer not for sale.

Speaking at a fan club event, Chan sent a message to the Catalan club, insisting the striker will stay at the Mestalla this season.

"If there are any doubts, let me make it clear: Alcacer is a Valencia player and we don’t want to sell him," she said.

Despite a disappointing season from a collective standpoint, Alcacer tallied 13 goals and six assists in La Liga last term, narrowly missing out on a place in Spain's Euro 2016 squad.

Reports suggested a swap deal for Alcacer, to negate his €80million release clause, with Barcelona willing to pay a lesser fee while offloading Munir El Haddadi and Sergi Samper.

After Alvaro Negredo was loaned to Middlesbrough, Alcacer remains the only centre forward in Valencia’s squad, while the club also confirmed Javi Fuego's sale to Espanyol on their website.

Along with Chan quashing rumours of a sale at the event, Valencia coach Pako Ayestaran pledged a commitment to work ethic following an awful last term.

"During the difficult moments, please remember that we suffer too – just like you; we need to be optimistic, we shouldn't be constantly criticised as we need favourable conditions in order for the players to be able to realise their potential," he said.

"We are going to give you all of things which every set of fans ask for – hard work, respect, ambition, optimism and professionalism."