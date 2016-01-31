Valencia sign Siqueira from Atletico

Valencia have completed the signing of Guilherme Siqueira from Atletico Madrid, subject to a successful medical.

The left-back, who has been the subject of reported interest from Newcastle United during the winter transfer window, is due to undergo a medical on Monday prior to his official presentation at the Mestalla.

Siqueira arrived in Spanish football from Udinese in 2010 and has gone on to become one of the highest regarded full-backs in La Liga.

The 29-year-old played 26 times for Atletico and leaves Diego Simeone's side after 18 months at the Vicente Calderon.

Meanwhile, Valencia have allowed Argentinian defender Lucas Orban to join Levante on loan until the end of the season.