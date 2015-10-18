Valencia v Gent: Nuno wants clinical form to continue

Valencia coach Nuno has urged his side to maintain their good form in front of goal when they take on Gent in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Nuno's men made it three wins in their last four games from all competitions by beating Malaga 3-0 in La Liga on Saturday.

An own goal from Charles, an Andre Gomes strike and a Dani Parejo penalty secured all three points for Valencia.

The Spanish side now welcome Gent to Estadio Mestalla as Valencia seek a second successive Group H win after bouncing back from a 3-2 defeat to Zenit with a 1-0 victory at Lyon in the Champions League.

Speaking after the triumph against Malaga, Nuno told Valencia's official website: "We played good football and we found a way to reach the area to shoot on goal.

"There was three [goals] next game we want three again so it's up to us to find the best way to do it."

Belgian champions Gent are again leading the Pro League having won six and drawn five of their opening 11 games in the division.

Hein Vanhaezebrouck's side came from behind to claim a 2-1 win at Mouscron-Peruwelz and have been no pushovers in the group in their opening two matches.

Gent held Lyon to a 1-1 draw despite seeing two players sent off as Alexandre Lacazette missed a late penalty for the French side.

Group leaders Zenit dealt Gent their first loss with a 2-1 victory in Russia and midfielder Sven Kums is anticipating another difficult encounter against Valencia.

"We had to make the play [against Mouscron]," Kums told Gent's official website. "Valencia will not let that happen.

"It will be a battle for the ball. What is certain is that everyone is one hundred per cent ready be to pick up something."

Gent will be without midfielder Brecht Dejaegere because of a suspension, but defender Erik Johansson made his return from a knee injury in the win over Mouscron.

For Valencia Enzo Perez is back in full training following a calf muscle strain that has kept him out of action since the win at Lyon on September 29.

Gomes appears to have shook off the thigh problems that have plagued his season so far, and defender Jose Gaya made his return against Malaga after struggling with a similar issue.