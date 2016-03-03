Valverde signs new Athletic deal

Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde has signed a new contract to keep him at San Mames until June 2017.

The 52-year-old has been in charge of the club since June 2013 and this week insisted he "knew nothing" of rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

Valverde guided Athletic to finishes of fourth and seventh in his first two seasons in charge, as well as leading them to the Copa del Rey final in 2015, where they lost to Barcelona at Camp Nou.

This season, Athletic got the better of Barca over two legs to win the Supercopa de Espana – the Basque club's first trophy in 31 years.

Athletic are seventh in La Liga with 11 games to go and remain alive in the Europa League, where they will play Gary Neville's Valencia in the last 16.