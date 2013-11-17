Van Aanholt called into Netherlands squad

The uncapped left-back, who could make his debut against Colombia at the Amsterdam Arena on Tuesday, is on a second season-long loan at Vitesse Arnhem and has made 14 appearances for the Eredivisie leaders.

Feyenoord's Martins Indi pulled out of the squad ahead of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Japan in Genk, Belgium after suffering a thigh injury.

And Willems, who plays his club football with PSV, was substituted in that clash due to a knee complaint.

Van Aanholt has 16 Under-21 caps to his name and made one appearance in his country's run to the semi-finals of the 2013 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Louis van Gaal will lead his side into Tuesday's friendly against Colombia hoping to end the calendar year unbeaten after taking seven wins and four draws from their 11 fixtures so far this season.