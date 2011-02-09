Van Bommel longs for Spurs move

The 33-year-old swapped Bayern Munich for the San Siro on a contract until the end of the season during the January transfer window.

Spurs boss Harry Redknapp was left to rue his decision not to take him to White Hart Lane, despite a ringing endorsement from Van Bommel’s Dutch team-mate Rafael van der Vaart.

The Netherlands midfielder admits holding talks with Spurs last month and is pleased that Redknapp may reignite his interest in the close season.

"We had some contact with Spurs," he told Sky Sports News. "Unfortunately it didn't work out in the end. It's one of my favourite clubs in England, that's all I really want to say.

"I really love the stadium. I know the training ground because I've been there with the Dutch national team.

"Rafael [van der Vaart] has told me a lot of good stories. I'd love to play for Spurs. I've told Rafael that as well.

"I don't know how things will go. I'm pleased with what Harry Redknapp's said about me. That's always positive.

"It's not good to look back. You've got to look to the future. I'm happy at Milan, but you never know what will happen."

Redknapp was offered Van Bommel in January, but doubted whether signing a 33-year-old would be worthwhile.

“I could’ve took Van Bommel, perhaps I should have taken him,” said the Spurs boss.

“It was a difficult one and I dragged my heels with it. I took too long over it and we didn’t do it in the end.

“He would’ve been a good player for us. He gives you experience, he’s been there, played a Champions League final, a World Cup final. He’s a proper player, for sure. We could go back for him [in the summer].”

By James Martini