Van Bronckhorst to retire after World Cup

"I had doubts for months and the decision to quit wasn't easy but now I feel relieved," the 35-year-old defender told a news conference at his club Feyenoord on Wednesday.

"The World Cup is a beautiful end for my career. Besides physical (conditioning) you also need to be mentally fit and that is how I feel now (after deciding to retire)."

Van Bronckhorst has 97 caps, scoring five goals, and was named national team captain after goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar quit international football following the Euro 2008 finals.

He has been involved in two World Cups (1998 and 2006) and three European Championships (2000, 2004, and 2008).

Van Bronckhorst will join Feyenoord's technical staff after the World Cup finals in South Africa where the Netherlands face Denmark, Japan and Cameroon in Group E.

He made his club debut in 1994 and four years later joined Rangers followed by spells at Arsenal and Barcelona before returning to Feyenoord in 2007.

Van Bronckhorst won five league titles during his time abroad and was the only player to feature in every match of Barcelona's successful Champions League campaign in 2006.

