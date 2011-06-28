Van der Vaart: Davids sold me Spurs move

Van der Vaart arrived at White Hart Lane from Real Madrid on the last day of the summer transfer window, and went on to enjoy an impressive debut season in England.

The 28-year-old went on to score 15 goals and lay on 10 assists as the North Londoners finished in fifth place in the Premier League and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

And the PFA Player of the Year nominee explained how he discussed his move with former Holland international Davids, who played 44 times for Tottenham between 2005 and 2007, prior to signing on the dotted line.

"I had some contact with Edgar, who had also played for Spurs, and he told me it was a great club and the people are good," Van der Vaart told Tottenham's official magazine Hotspur.

"He also said the league would fit me well.

"It wasn't easy to leave Real Madrid because I had a great life there. They are the biggest club in the world so I was quite happy, but when Spurs came in I spoke with the manager and the chairman, fell in love with the club and wanted to join Tottenham."