Van der Vaart excited about Spurs switch

Spurs supremo Harry Redknapp had admitted that he was unlikely to make any new additions on the final day of the summer transfer window, having already recruited Brazilian midfielder Sandro and Spartak Moscow goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa.

However, minutes before the transfer window slammed shut, reports surfaced that Tottenham had made a last-gasp bid to bring Dutch international Van der Vaart to London from Real Madrid, after his asking price dropped dramatically from £18 million to £8 million.

With the necessary paperwork filed moments before the 6pm BST deadline, Spurs face an anxious wait to find out if the deal was done in time before the former Ajax starlet can move to White Hart Lane.

But the 27-year-old appears confident that he will turning out in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt this season.

"Four years at Spurs, for €11 million, I can hardly believe it myself," Van der Vaart told De Telegraaf.

"It's a pity I cannot now play against Ajax [for Real] in the Champions League but I will get to face FC Twente.

"The interest from Tottenham came very quick and I did not have much time to think. But I want to play football again and if possible every week, with a beautiful club. I 'm totally happy.

"I am excited about playing in England. Whether it suits my style remains to be seen, but I think a good footballer can adapt and I am very proud of this transfer."

