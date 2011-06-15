Van der Vaart feeling at home at Tottenham

The 28-year-old came through the ranks at Ajax before leaving the recently-crowned Eredivisie champions for Hamburg in 2005, and has since represented Spanish giants Real Madrid before securing a transfer to Tottenham last summer in a surprise £8 million move.

Having made his home debut in September's 3-1 win over Wolves, in which he scored a penalty, Van der Vaart went on to enjoy a rich run of form which saw him score in six-successive matches at White Hart Lane, and the Dutch international has admitted that he feels at home in N17.

"I felt so good at White Hart Lane straight away, especially with the fans," Van der Vaart told Tottenham's official website.

"In the first game you want to impress everyone and perhaps you want to do too much to show what kind of player you are but in the end we won 3-1 against Wolves, I scored a penalty and it was a good start.

"We are always confident at home and the Champions League nights were special. It was such a big thing. Every night was fantastic, especially Inter."

By Matt Maltby