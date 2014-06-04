Van der Vaart: Heitinga perfect for Hertha Berlin
John Heitinga would be a perfect fit for Hertha Berlin, according to Netherlands team-mate Rafael van der Vaart.
Van der Vaart – who will miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup with a calf injury – helped Hamburg narrowly avoid relegation from the Bundesliga last term.
Hamburg, who have never been relegated, beat Greuther Furth on away goals in a play-off to maintain their top-flight status.
And former Real Madrid and Tottenham midfielder Van der Vaart thinks defender Heitinga would also be a good fit in the Bundesliga.
Van der Vaart told Berlin newspaper BZ: "Should Johnny join Hertha Berlin, they would be signing a top-quality defender.
"He has picked up a lot of valuable experience in the top leagues of European football.
"In addition, he is a true leader. (He) deals exceptionally well with young players in a squad."
Heitinga, who did not make Netherlands' final World Cup squad, was released by Fulham after their Premier League relegation.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.