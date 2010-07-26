Van der Vaart keen on Premier League move

After hearing of links with the Premier League duo, the Dutch midfielder said in the Daily Star on Sunday that his current club would be willing to listen to offers from Anfield or Stamford Bridge.

“I think I have the relationship with Madrid where they understand my position and would let me hold talks,” the Dutchman said.

The likelihood of Jose Mourinho letting Van der Vaart leave Madrid may have increased following the arrival of Angel di Maria from Benfica.

Real Madrid’s loyalty and respect for the player appears to be mutual.

“I wouldn’t be willing to play for any clubs in Spain out of respect for Madrid,” Van Der Vaart explained.

“So the only other place to go would be the Premier League.”

The Dutchman has been linked with a move to England throughout his two year spell in the Spanish capital, with Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal all previously being linked with his services, along with Liverpool and Chelsea.

Roy Hodgson is looking to revitalise Liverpool, and could see Van der Vaart as the perfect attacking addition, while Carlo Ancelotti may view the 27-year-old as a replacement for Leverkusen-bound Michael Ballack.

However, a move could finally be on the cards with Van Der Vaart describing the Premier League as: “The only league that competes with the standard of La Liga.”

By Rob Edwards

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook