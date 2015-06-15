Van der Vaart makes Betis switch

Rafael van der Vaart has signed a three-year contract with Real Betis after deciding to move on from Hamburg.

The Dutchman, capped 109 times by his country, left Hamburg after a disappointing season in the Bundesliga and will now try his luck in La Liga.

"I want to win and score goals, besides giving assists," Van der Vaart told Betis TV. "This stadium is always full and that's why I really want to win many games.

"I have a lot of experience. I have to play well. We have to enjoy it because football is the best job in the world."

Betis won promotion this season and Van der Vaart is their first signing ahead of next term's top-flight return.

The 32-year-old, who counts Ajax, Real Madrid and Tottenham among his former clubs, will be presented to the media on Tuesday.