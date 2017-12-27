Van Dijk surpasses Suarez as Liverpool make statement signing

We're not yet into January but the coming transfer window has already seen a momentous piece of business.

Virgil van Dijk has been put out of his misery at Southampton, with Liverpool having agreed a fee to bring the Netherlands international to Anfield.

The centre-back will reportedly cost £75million, with Saints confirming on their official website that the sum is the biggest that has ever been paid for a defender.

It's a major statement of intent from Liverpool, who have shattered their transfer record for the second time since the end of last season, and it means Van Dijk now holds a place in the list of the top 10 most expensive deals in football history, having surpassed former Anfield favourite Luis Suarez in the process...

1. NEYMAR: BARCELONA TO PSG – €222M

2. KYLIAN MBAPPE: MONACO TO PSG – €180M (permanent deal to be completed in 2018)

=3. OUSMANE DEMBELE: BORUSSIA DORTMUND TO BARCELONA – €105M

=3. PAUL POGBA: JUVENTUS TO MANCHESTER UNITED – €105M

5. GARETH BALE: TOTTENHAM TO REAL MADRID – €100.8M

6. CRISTIANO RONALDO: MANCHESTER UNITED TO REAL MADRID – €94M

7. GONZALO HIGUAIN: NAPOLI TO JUVENTUS – €90M

8. NEYMAR: SANTOS TO BARCELONA – €86.2M

9. ROMELU LUKAKU: EVERTON TO MANCHESTER UNITED – €84.8M



10. VIRGIL VAN DIJK: SOUTHAMPTON TO LIVERPOOL – €84.5M

11. LUIS SUAREZ LIVERPOOL TO BARCELONA - €82.3M

(*Prices are as reported at the time of transfers being completed.)