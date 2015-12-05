Van Gaal doubts Manchester United's Champions League credentials

Louis van Gaal says he does not think Manchester United are capable of winning the Champions League this season.

United sit second in Group B ahead of matchday six this week and are yet to secure a place in the round of 16.

But even if they do progress to the first knockout stage, the Dutchman does not believe his team has the quality to mount a challenge for the trophy, suggesting United need further additions to be in meaningful contention.

"I don't think that we are able to win the Champions League now. Maybe next year when we strengthen our selection again," Van Gaal said.

"We can beat anyone on our day, but normally we are not good enough to win the Champions League, but we shall try to do everything."

Van Gaal still thinks United can win at Wolfsburg, though they will need to be more clinical in front of goal than in the 0-0 draw with West Ham United on Saturday, in which they managed just one shot on target.

"Yes, we can win on Tuesday. In every match we create chances and we have actually created more of them in the Champions League than in Premier League games," he added.

"But playing on Saturday, resting on Sunday and travelling on Monday is not ideal for a Tuesday match but we have to cope."