Van Gaal expects improvements in away form

Louis van Gaal is hoping Sunday's trip to Southampton will be the start of improvements away from home for Manchester United.

The Premier League side have suffered 2-1 defeats to Swansea City and PSV in their last two away outings and the Dutchman is aware of the developing trend.

Van Gaal is confident away victories will soon start materialising and stressed he would not make any changes to the way he prepared his team for the trip to St. Mary's.

"We have already noticed we lost against Swansea and PSV Eindhoven," said Van Gaal.

"We have time and also matches that we can improve in that way and we shall.

"In the Champions League it is important that you do not lose those away matches."

Southampton have only won one of their five league matches so far in 2015-16 after finishing seventh last season and Van Gaal feels their current position of 11th is a false one.

He continued: "They have a very good team. I don't think their current position is a normal position for them.

"I approach all matches in the same way, in the same procedure and with the same amount of meetings. We want to help the players play the game against Southampton and beat them.

"That is what we are doing as the staff but the players have to do it, of course."