Van Gaal hails 'fantastic Martial' after match-winning goal

Anthony Martial drew lavish praise from Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal after the "fantastic" striker scored the winner in United's 1-0 Premier League win against Everton.

The goal was United's 1000th at home of the Premier League era and takes Martial's tally for the season to 13 from all competitions in his first campaign in English football.

The French forward finished off a flowing team move that led to a fine low cross from fellow young talent Timothy Fosu-Mensah to seal a fourth straight home win for United in the Premier League.

Van Gaal was delighted with the impact of Martial, who he described as an "exception" due to his consistency at such a young age.

"I have already said in many press conferences after matches that Anthony Martial with his age is an exception, because he has also played every match," said Van Gaal.

"To play every match then you have to be very strong and consistent because every week I shall compare every player with his competitor.

"It is fantastic what he is doing."

Van Gaal also praised Fosu-Mensah, introduced as a substitute for the struggling Marcos Rojo, who returned from international duty with Argentina on Thursday.

"I think Rojo has a problem with his jet-leg," he said.

"I have seen the space on the right side and I said also to Timothy that you have to take profit of it, and when a player is doing that then that is also a little bit of luck for the manager.

"But I think every credit is with the player, for Timothy, and not for the manager."