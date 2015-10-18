Van Gaal hails model Rooney

Wayne Rooney's professionalism and leadership has surprised Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal.

The United captain's form has been questioned this season, but he made it eight goals for club and country this season with his strike in the 3-0 win over Everton.

Van Gaal lauded Rooney and said the England international led the way for everyone at United.

"I think he is an example for everybody," he said.

"Not only for his fellow players, but also for other players from other clubs and also for the manager because he is a very social human being and he has a professional attitude.

"And I could not imagine that when I was the coach of the Dutch national team before I came to United.

"I had heard other things but he has shown a fantastic attitude and I am very happy that he scored."

United take on CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday before a meeting with rivals City four days later.