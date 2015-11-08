Van Gaal impressed by debutant Borthwick-Jackson

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal praised defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson after he made his debut for the club against West Brom.

The 18-year-old left back was a surprise inclusion on United's bench at Old Trafford and came on for Marcos Rojo after 76 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win.

Van Gaal explained the reasons for the youngster's involvement and congratulated him for his performance against Tony Pulis' side.

"I have seen him once or twice and I have been impressed by him," Van Gaal told MUTV.

"I knew that Marouane Fellaini was injured, so I talked with [Under-21s coach] Warren Joyce and asked what he had for me.

"I am always taking with him or [Under-18s coach] Paul McGuinness and Joyce said at the moment the left full-back is in good shape.

"I needed a left full-back because Marcos Rojo had played a few games in a row, so I have to take into account that it might be too much.

"I put Cameron in the line-up without any fear and I have to say he did very well."

United, who picked up their fifth consecutive clean sheet, are back in action away at Watford after the international break.