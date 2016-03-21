Van Gaal keen to play down Schneiderlin showing

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal intends to be sparing in his praise of Morgan Schneiderlin after the midfielder impressed in Sunday's 1-0 derby win over Manchester City.

United closed to within a point of their fourth-placed rivals in the Premier League table after Marcus Rashford's coolly taken 16th-minute strike was enough to secure a battling triumph.

Schneiderlin helped to drive United forward during the early stages but the majority of the France international's work came as he broke up play and protected his defence from mounting City pressure.

However, Van Gaal was wary of lauding Schneiderlin as he felt the players' form fell away the last time he did so.

"I don't have to say that too loud because the last time I said I am very happy for Morgan Schneiderlin, after that he played not so well," the Dutchman said, before arguably going against those instincts.

"But he played a very good match. He was a lot of times available to receive the pass but also defensively was very firm and strict and he played also a very important position in midfield.

"I was very happy especially because I had to rotate. [Marouane] Fellaini could not play the fourth game in a row."