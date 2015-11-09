Van Gaal: Manchester United need a speedy and creative winger

Louis van Gaal has suggested Manchester United are keen to add another winger to their squad in the January transfer window as the Dutch manager feels they need more creativity and speed in attack.

Van Gaal signed compatriot Memphis Depay ahead of the season, but could delve into the market again when the window re-opens.

"I have already said many times in my first year that we need speed and creativity on the wings," he said.

"You have seen that we play with Jesse Lingard now and he is not the most speedy winger in the world and [Juan] Mata is not the most speedy winger in the world either.

"So first we must first finish that problem and then we can see how we have to play and how we are in balance with playing with speedy wingers.

"It also depends on what I can buy. I want to buy a lot of players but not all the players I want are for sale. So there are a lot of factors that play a role.

"It is dependable for instance on the rehabilitation of Luke Shaw - how long it will last."