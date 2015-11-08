Van Gaal: My mother and grandmother know we must attack more

Louis van Gaal said supporters do not have to remind him that Manchester United need to attack and score after the club saw off West Bromwich Albion.

United ended a run of back-to-back scoreless Premier League fixtures with a 2-0 win over West Brom on Saturday.

It was a familiar story at Old Trafford as United dominated possession without really troubling West Brom's goal until Jesse Lingard broke the deadlock seven minutes into the second-half amid chants of "attack, attack, attack" from the home faithful.

Juan Mata sealed the points from the penalty spot late in the game after Anthony Martial was fouled inside the area.

Speaking post-match, Van Gaal insisted: "I know the feeling of the fans. We have to attack better against this defensive organisations but it is the most difficult way you can play as a team.



"I am always pleased with the crowd and you have to accept fans have their own opinion, but I think they were very influenced by Paul Scholes and all the criticism that the media has written about.

"But they also have to analyse the game. When you are yelling 'attack, attack, attack' and you attack for 85 minutes, you have to think as a fan, is it alright to yell that.

"They want us to know we have to score. My mother knows that and my grandmother knows that. Goals are always the most important thing."