Van Gaal not fazed by Scholes criticism

In his column for The Independent, Scholes described United's style of play under Van Gaal as "miserable" and called for them to be more attacking.

The former United midfielder's comments came after a less-than impressive 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday, a game that saw chants of "attack, attack, attack" come from the stands.

However, Van Gaal says the comments of the United legend do not bother him, and his players are professional enough to not let it affect them.

"I don't worry about it, it's not so interesting I think because he is one of the fans, I hope, and fans can criticise," said Van Gaal.

"That's what I have to say about that. I am used to it and I think all the players are used to it because they are not first time professional football players.

"Maybe some players are not affected, most of the time it does not affect me or the players."

United will look to provide more of an attacking threat on Monday, when they travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End in the FA Cup fifth round.