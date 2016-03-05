Van Gaal, Pellegrini against Super League idea

Premier League managers Louis van Gaal and Manuel Pellegrini described a potential European Super League as a bad idea.

A report by The Sun claimed executives from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United held talks around establishing a European Super League at discussions hosted by American billionaire Stephen Ross' company Relevent Sports on Tuesday.

Club managers are seemingly against the idea and United boss Van Gaal said it was never something he wanted.

"Everybody knows, when you follow my career, that I am against all the super leagues and things like that," the Dutchman said.

Leicester City have emerged as unlikely frontrunners in the Premier League and Claudio Ranieri's men are on track for an incredible title win.

Van Gaal also said the Champions League should be for national champions only, calling for fewer places to be awarded.

"It has to be between champions in my opinion. I said that 20 years ago and I say it now again," he said.

"I think sport is to win, not to be second or third."

His Manchester City counterpart Pellegrini was also against the idea of a European Super League.

The Chilean said every team had to earn their way into continental competition.

"If you ask me, I don't like it," Pellegrini said.

"I think it's important that every country has its own domestic competition and that you arrive in the Champions League for the merits from the whole season.

"In South America there was something similar where they tried to join all the important clubs of every country and it was not very successful.

"In the way the Champions League is doing so far, it makes it a very good competition. All the stadia are full. If you don't have the merit to arrive in the Champions League, I don't think it's the same."