Van Gaal reiterates Premier League ambition

The Netherlands coach is currently preparing for the World Cup in Brazil but, with his contract due to expire at the end of the tournament, he hopes to move to the Premier League next season.

Van Gaal, 62, has been linked with the top job at Tottenham, despite chairman Daniel Levy giving Tim Sherwood an 18-month contract to replace Andre Villas-Boas in December.

The Dutchman has already won three league titles around Europe with Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Ajax, and he is keen to make it four by getting his hands on the English top-flight crown.



"My ambition is to coach a top team in the Premier League," Van Gaal told German newspaper Bild. "I have never experienced the atmosphere in England.

"I want to win the league title in a fourth country. That's my objective and I want to fulfill it.

"I like the Bundesliga a lot, but I have already won the German title. I now want to win a major trophy in another country."