Van Gaal still searching for right balance

The Dutchman has tinkered with his formation on numerous occasions throughout the season with three and four at the back both tried, while he has also rotated his midfield options.

As a result United have struggled with fluidity during the campaign, which has seen fans call for the team to attack during matches and brought criticism from legend Paul Scholes.

A less-than convincing 3-1 win over Burnley on Wednesday was the latest instalment of United failing to meet their undoubted potential, and Van Gaal says he is still searching for the right setup.

"I have played now already five or six systems and I am looking still for the balance," he said.

"This system is more balanced than normally and I can play with more attacking players.

"In spite of the fact that we are looking for the balance, our results are not bad and our defensive organisation is not bad, we also score a lot of goals.

"So, I cannot say that I am very disappointed about that.

"Next match we can show that we are still in our process and positive, when you see that it's not bad I think."