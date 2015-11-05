Van Gaal told United players to ignore fans - Lingard

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard said manager Louis van Gaal told his players at half-time to "ignore the fans" in the 1-0 Champions League victory over CSKA Moscow at Old Trafford.

United supporters vocalised their frustration towards the Dutch boss throughout the European tie, chanting "attack, attack, attack" at Van Gaal, with his possession-based preferred style wearing thin with fans accustomed to a more direct approach.

The home side had failed to score in 404 minutes before Wayne Rooney's headed winner with 11 minutes remaining, and Lingard – who supplied the assist – admitted he was trying to excite the fans.

"I was trying to be as direct as I could and get the crowd on their feet," the 22-year-old said.

"Obviously I had to be direct at the right time, so we had to be patient sometimes. I'm glad the goal came."

When asked what advice Van Gaal had given the players during the interval, Lingard said:

"Just to keep going and perform the same as the first half. Be patient, ignore the fans and keep playing your own game."

United moved to the top of Group B with their victory and hold a one point lead over PSV and Wolfsburg.