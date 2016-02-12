Van Gaal trusts United over Mourinho rumours

Louis van Gaal will be disappointed if it turns out Manchester United have been talking to Jose Mourinho behind his back but insists he trusts the club's board.

Former Chelsea boss Mourinho has been linked repeatedly to the post held by his old mentor, with Van Gaal's style of football rarely inspiring the Old Trafford faithful this term.

United lie fifth the Premier League table, six points shy of local rivals City in the final Champions League qualification.

Van Gaal lambasted media stories over an apparently uncertain future as "invented" at his Friday media conference before the Premier League match against Sunderland and went on to speak positively of his relationship with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and United owners, the Glazer family.

He said: "Then [if United are sounding out replacements], I shall be disappointed, because that is the consequence of what I have said [that he trusts the board].

"In a football world that is possible, I know, but I do not think that [it is].

"I have a relationship with Ed Woodward and the Glazers and they shall tell me, I think.

“But I don’t think that I have to ask them [their plans], no."

In an interview with the Independent earlier this week, Mourinho said he "cannot imagine" that Woodward and Mourinho would have held negotiations.