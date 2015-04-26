Van Gaal: United to assess Rooney injury

Louis van Gaal is anxiously awaiting news on Wayne Rooney after his captain suffered a knee injury in Manchester United's 3-0 loss at Everton on Sunday.

Rooney endured a miserable return to Goodison Park, putting in an ineffectual performance as goals from James McCarthy, John Stones and Kevin Mirallas gave his former club a richly deserved victory.

The England skipper's frustrating afternoon was compounded when he had to be substituted late on due to a knee problem.

Rooney was seen applying ice to the joint on the bench, and Van Gaal confirmed that the striker will be assessed.

"We have to wait and see how heavy [serious] it is," the Dutchman told MUTV.