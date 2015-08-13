Van Gaal unmoved on Pedro future, confirms De Gea omission

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal refuses to be drawn on speculation surrounding Pedro's future, while he has also confirmed David de Gea's continued omission.

Barcelona forward Pedro looks set to depart Camp Nou after sporting director Robert Fernandez confirmed this week that the 27-year-old wanted to leave.

United have been heavily linked with his signature over the close-season, but Van Gaal remained unmoved at Thursday's news conference.

The Dutchman also said goalkeeper Sergio Romero will keep his place for Friday's Premier League match against Aston Villa ahead of De Gea, with the latter seemingly on his way to Real Madrid.

Van Gaal stated prior to United's opener against Tottenham that the Spain international was not in the right frame of mind to play.

"It is the same situation," Van Gaal said of De Gea's absence, before turning to the Pedro speculation.

"The striker is [Wayne] Rooney and the second striker is Chicharito [Javier Hernandez] and he knows that.

"That is always our aim, to improve [the squad], and when it is possile we will.

"I have said more than once that we will only buy when we think it is a contribution to the selection."

Former Barca boss Van Gaal was heavily critcised by the club's former striker Hristo Stoichkov in the Spanish media this week.

The outspoken Bulgarian described Van Gaal as "mediocre" and accused him of destroying squads, having fallen out with the 64-year-old during their time at Camp Nou.

"I always want to consider who is saying such things, then I know already why they say it," Van Gaal added.

"It is not bothering me because I have, as a manager, to decide a lot of things and Stoichkov is one of those I sent away, thats why he's doing that.

"They can comment but it is not always the truth they have commented and that's always [the case] in this world – especially in football.

"I am used to that because when you hear [former Bayern Munich striker Luca] Toni from Italy, he says the same things.

"There are more players who speak highly of me than players who are saying things like Stoichkov or Toni."