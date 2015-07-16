Van Gaal unsure of Di Maria's United future

Angel di Maria is set to link up with his Manchester United team-mates in the United States on July 25, but manager Louis van Gaal does not know where the winger will be playing in 2015-16.

Di Maria's brief spell at Old Trafford appears to be coming to an end, with the Argentina international reportedly close to joining French champions Paris Saint-Germain, after coach Laurent Blanc confirmed the club's interest.

The unsettled 27-year-old is resting after being granted an extended break following Argentina's Copa America campaign in Chile, where he suffered a hamstring injury in the tournament final.

Van Gaal was quizzed about Di Maria in Seattle on Wednesday and the Dutchman was unable to guarantee the player's future in Manchester.

"We shall see," Van Gaal said ahead of United's opening International Champions Cup fixture against America on Saturday.

"In football, it is a process, as I have said many times before in press conferences. It's not clear in one day.

"It's a process for Angel Di Maria, it's a process for Manchester United and we shall see.

"But he is still a member of Manchester United and he has said to me he will come on July 25."

Di Maria registered 10 assists and scored three goals in 27 Premier League appearances last term as United finished fourth and qualified for the UEFA Champions League play-offs.