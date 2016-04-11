Van Gaal wants Ajax job, claims Adriaanse

Former Ajax coach Co Adriaanse has claimed Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal wants to return to the Eredivisie leaders as the head of their renowned youth academy.

Van Gaal enjoyed a successful spell as Ajax coach between 1991 and 1997, guiding them to three league titles, one Champions League title and UEFA Cup glory amid other trophies.

He also worked at the Amsterdam side as sporting director and Adriaanse believes he has now set his sight on a return to the Amsterdam ArenA, albeit in yet another position.

"Van Gaal has the ambition to become head of the youth academy at Ajax," Adriaanse - who held the position between 1992 and 1997 - told NOS.

"That's what he enjoys doing most and what he has been wanting to do for a decade or so."

Said Ouaali was temporarily named head of Ajax's youth setup back in December following the departure of Wim Jonk, but the Eredivisie leaders remain in the hunt for a permanent replacement.

Van Gaal has a contract with United until the end of the 2016-17 campaign, but his future at Old Trafford is surrounded by question marks following their underwhelming performances this season.

United are in danger of missing out on Champions League football following Sunday's 3-0 loss against Tottenham and Jose Mourinho is reportedly waiting in the wings to replace Van Gaal.