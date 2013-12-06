Van Gaal wary of tough group for Netherlands

His men were drawn against Spain, Australia and Chile, with their first game of the competition coming in Salvador in June.

It will be a repeat of the FIFA World Cup 2010 final, which Spain won 1-0, but Van Gaal also believes the other two sides in the group will make life difficult for his charges.

"You cannot do anything (about the draw), it just happens," he told NIS.

"We are playing against the world champions (Spain), against Australia, who we have never won against, and Chile who are not a bad team.

"In terms of circumstances, it's okay, but (if) you assume that you get through the group, then you come against a team from Brazil's group."

Netherlands could face Brazil, Croatia, Mexico or Cameroon if they progress, and Arjen Robben is keen to ensure his side finish top and avoid the hosts, who he feels will top their pool.

"Spain and Chile are two strong opponents. On paper, Australia is maybe the weaker one but you still have to win that match," the Bayern Munich winger told NOS.

"If we pass the group we will challenge the group of Brazil. I think Brazil is the top favorite so we hope to avoid them. We must end first."