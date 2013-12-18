Van Holsbeeck: Defour 'perfect' for Anderlecht

The Belgian has been a regular feature for the Portuguese champions this season, but has found himself heavily linked with a return to his homeland.

And Van Holsbeeck believes the former Standard Liege man could do worse than make the move to Anderlecht in the run up to the 2014 FIFA World Cup, with the 25-year-old also reportedly attracting interest from the Premier League.

"Anderlecht will be a good option for him," he told Het Laatste Nieuws. "Let's say he joins Fulham, then he will have to settle again. At Anderlecht he will be the star.

"If he wants to be sure of his place in the Belgian World Cup squad, then we are a perfect option. Steven is an intelligent guy. I think he knows this."

Fulham's Bryan Ruiz has been mooted as a potential alternative signing, but Van Holsbeeck stressed he was by no means a priority.

"He is on our list," he continued. "Ruiz is a good player, but not our first choice.

"I have a plan A, a plan B and a plan C and I'm happy my plan A hasn't been leaked yet.

"Of course we know Ruiz's qualities. We have made a list of players who will go to the World Cup, but aren't playing regularly. Ruiz is on it, but so are others."

Anderlecht were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League with just one point from six Group C fixtures.