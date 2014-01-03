Van Marwijk backed to turn Hamburg around
Hamburg sporting director Oliver Kreuzer has backed head coach Bert van Marwijk to end the club's current poor run of form.
The Dutchman arrived at the Imtech Arena as a replacement for Thorsten Fink in September, but has led the side to just three Bundesliga victories in 11 fixtures since.
Despite currently sitting 14th and enduring a four-match winless streak in the German top flight, Kreuzer is still confident the club made the right appointment.
"He has been here for three months and has purely brought a new spirit and a certain stability," he is quoted as saying by Bild. "Our coach knows exactly what he has to do.
"With Van Marwijk things will turn out well, "
Hamburg are currently preparing for a series of four mid-season friendlies, including two in Abu Dhabi against Vitesse and Kairat Almaty, and return to Bundesliga action at home to Schalke on January 26.
