Van Marwijk backed to turn Hamburg around

The Dutchman arrived at the Imtech Arena as a replacement for Thorsten Fink in September, but has led the side to just three Bundesliga victories in 11 fixtures since.

Despite currently sitting 14th and enduring a four-match winless streak in the German top flight, Kreuzer is still confident the club made the right appointment.

"He has been here for three months and has purely brought a new spirit and a certain stability," he is quoted as saying by Bild. "Our coach knows exactly what he has to do.

"With Van Marwijk things will turn out well, "

Hamburg are currently preparing for a series of four mid-season friendlies, including two in Abu Dhabi against Vitesse and Kairat Almaty, and return to Bundesliga action at home to Schalke on January 26.