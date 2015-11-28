Van Nistelrooy congratulates Vardy on goal record

Ruud van Nistelrooy sent congratulations to Jamie Vardy after the Leicester City striker broke his Premier League record for scoring in consecutive matches.

The England international surpassed the previous best tally set by Van Nistelrooy in 2003 by scoring for the 11th game in a row against the former Netherlands striker's old side Manchester United.

Van Nistelrooy promptly took to his official Instagram page to praise the England forward, writing: "Well done @vardy7! You're number one now and you deserved it. #11inarow."

Vardy's goal took him to 14 in as many games in the top flight so far this season and was the first conceded by United goalkeeper David de Gea in open play in 545 minutes.